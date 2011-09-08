Harmonic Powers Up Compact Encoder for Video Everywhere

Harmonic debuted the Electra 9000, a video encoder that melds support for broadcast TV, mobile and Web video formats in a one-rack-unit chassis.

The Electra 9000 encoder delivers HD and SD video services using MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) and MPEG-2 compression algorithms, as well as support for multiscreen applications. The encoder provides up to four audio/video processing modules per chassis; each module supports up to four SD/HD inputs and up to eight broadcast and 32 multiscreen output profiles.

First customer shipments of the Electra 9000 are expected in the first quarter of 2012. Harmonic is showing the new product at IBC in Amsterdam this week.

