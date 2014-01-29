Harmonic Pins Hopes On CCAP, Ultra HD

Harmonic revenues grew slightly in the fourth quarter of 2013 as the video and cable edge supplier cited momentum for its budding Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) offerings alongside hopes that it is well positioned to ride the coming Ultra HD transition.

Still, some analysts aren’t convinced that either category will move rapidly enough to enable Harmonic to hit its 2014 sales growth targets.

On Tuesday’s call, Harmonic CEO Patrick Harshman said the company recognized its first "multimillion-dollar" level sale for the NSG Pro, a platform that is starting off as a dense edge QAM, but will later add upstream and cable modem termination system (CMTS) pieces that will turn it into a full-fledged integrated CCAP, a super-dense platform that's expected to play a key role in cable's all-IP transition. Harmonic, which is working with Alcatel-Lucent on its two-way CCAP project, believes the phase II version of the NSG Pro is on track for traffic testing and initial qualifications by mid-2014.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.