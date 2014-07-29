Harmonic Expands the Ellipse 3000 Encoder Line

Harmonic is expanding its Ellipse 3000 family of contribution encoders for digital satellite newsgathering (DSNG) with two new encoders.

The company is billing the Ellipse 3102 and Ellipse 3202 contribution encoders as the industry's first DSNG encoder with an integrated modulator that supports both the new DVB Carrier ID (DVB-CID) standard and the new DVB-S2X specification for improving performance of DVB-S2 satellite digital broadcasting.

The encoders, which provide 4:2:2 10-Bit encoding of 1080p60 content, will be shown at IBC2014 in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-16.

“As the industry's first DSNG encoder to support the next-generation DVB-S2X and DVB-CID standards, the Ellipse 3202 encoder also ensures that broadcasters are ready for the future." said Yaniv Sibony, senior product manager at Harmonic, in a statement.

The multiformat, multicodec Ellipse encoders support SD, HD, and MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC.

The new Ellipse 3102 and 3202 encoders feature 3G SDI inputs to support the compression of 4:2:2 10-bit 1080p60 content as well as all basic output interfaces.