Harmonic Completes Acquisition of Omneon

Transmission

and compression vendor Harmonic Inc. has completed the acquisition of

Omneon Inc. that it announced in May. The deal was valued at about $273

million.

Adding Omneon's strength in transmission servers and

networked storage systems, strengthens Harmonic's position as a provider

of equipment all across the content delivery and production chain, from

ingest and editing to playout into the home.

"By bringing

together a powerful range of market-leading technologies that span

content contribution through delivery, and leveraging strong

relationships with content producers and service providers around the

globe, Harmonic is now uniquely positioned as a global leader in video

infrastructure for the digital media industry," said Patrick Harshman,

President and CEO of Harmonic in a statement. "In combination with

Omneon, we expect to deepen our relationships with global media

companies, enabling them to create, package and deliver the next

generation of video-centric media services."

The combined

company, which is headquartered in San Jose California, has a customer

base of over 2,000 customers in 100 countries.

In announcing the

completion of the deal, Harmonic noted that the deal is expected "to be

neutral to Harmonic's non-GAAP[Generally Accepted Accounting Principles]

net income in 2010 and to be accretive to non-GAAP net income in 2011,

excluding the amortization of intangibles and non-recurring charges such

as restructuring and transaction costs."

Harmonic is expected to

provide guidance on the impact of the deal on its GAAP net income when

it reports results for the third quarter in October.