Harmon Acquires Web Content Provider Aha Mobile

Audio

and infotainment provider Harman International Industries has acquired

Palo Alto, California-based Aha Mobile in a deal that is designed to

help Harmon better provide web based content and infotainment to smart

phones or vehicles. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Nearly

20 million autos are currently equipped with Harman audio and

infotainment systems and the acquisition of Aha Mobile's technologies

and services will allow Harman to expand the range of content and

service it can deliver to those devices.

"Streaming, on-demand

web content technology is a natural complement to Harman's premium

infotainment systems and we look forward to expanding the reach of this

innovative platform" from Aha mobile to new customers, noted Harman

Chairman, President and CEO Dinesh C. Paliwal in a statement. "We will

deploy this new technology to strengthen our global leadership as a

provider of choice for rich, interactive infotainment on the road,

around the house or on the go."

Aha Mobile was founded in 2008.

Earlier this year, the on-demand mobile and location-based Internet

content specialist launched a popular Aha Radio application for the

iPhone. That app allows mobile uses to share real time location based

traffic reports, entertainment and social network information.

Harman

also plans to work closely with outside companies to deliver their

content to mobile devices and vehicles via the Aha Mobile platform.