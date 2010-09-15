Harmon Acquires Web Content Provider Aha Mobile
Audio
and infotainment provider Harman International Industries has acquired
Palo Alto, California-based Aha Mobile in a deal that is designed to
help Harmon better provide web based content and infotainment to smart
phones or vehicles. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Nearly
20 million autos are currently equipped with Harman audio and
infotainment systems and the acquisition of Aha Mobile's technologies
and services will allow Harman to expand the range of content and
service it can deliver to those devices.
"Streaming, on-demand
web content technology is a natural complement to Harman's premium
infotainment systems and we look forward to expanding the reach of this
innovative platform" from Aha mobile to new customers, noted Harman
Chairman, President and CEO Dinesh C. Paliwal in a statement. "We will
deploy this new technology to strengthen our global leadership as a
provider of choice for rich, interactive infotainment on the road,
around the house or on the go."
Aha Mobile was founded in 2008.
Earlier this year, the on-demand mobile and location-based Internet
content specialist launched a popular Aha Radio application for the
iPhone. That app allows mobile uses to share real time location based
traffic reports, entertainment and social network information.
Harman
also plans to work closely with outside companies to deliver their
content to mobile devices and vehicles via the Aha Mobile platform.
