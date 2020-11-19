J.P. Hannan Named Exec VP, CFO at Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group appointed Joseph P. (J.P.) Hannan as executive VP and chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Hannan, who held a similar position at AutoWeb for the past two years, has experience in merger and acquisition activity. CMG noted that he has completed $5 billion in M&A financing as CFO and realized $250 million of post-deal operations synergies across 16 transactions.

“We are thrilled to have such an accomplished financial leader like J.P. joining our CMG leadership team,” said CMG CEO Dan York. “J.P. is a seasoned executive with decades of highly diverse, very hands-on operational experience in media as a Chief Financial Officer with companies ranging from start-up and turnaround environments to large scale, publicly traded enterprises. His proven and unmatched expertise will serve us well, as we lead CMG in the next phase of our growth.”

Hannan started his career at Lambert Television. He has also held posts at Cumulus Media and Lincoln Financial Media.

“This is an exciting time to be joining CMG and I am energized by the potential for enhanced growth and value creation given the well-respected and dynamic content, products and people CMG is known for,” said Hannan. “I look forward to working with the team to drive a clear focus on delivering strong results that will help CMG continue to grow and gather momentum as an innovative industry leader that is shaping the future of media.”