‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Shantaram’ Debut; What’s Premiering This Week (October 10-16)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The final installment of the Halloween movie saga leads the list of new and returning shows debuting this week.
Peacock on October 14 will debut the premiere of Halloween Ends – the third film in the reboot of the original Halloween movie franchise day and date with the film’s theatrical movie premiere, according to the streaming service.
Hulu on October 10 will also look to frighten viewers with its original horror film Grimcutty, which follows the events surrounding a terrifying Internet meme, said the network.
Also on tap this week is Apple TV Plus’ drama series Shantaram, based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts. The 10-episode series debuting October 14 follows a fugitive who travels to India to escape the authorities but finds more than he bargained for in his new surroundings.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of October 10 to October 16 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
October 10 – Avenue 5 (returning series) – HBO
October 12 – I Love you, You Hate Me (documentary) – Peacock
October 12 – Big shot (returning series) – Disney Plus
October 13 – Partners in Rhyme (returning series) – ALLBLK
October 13 – The Watcher (returning series) – Netflix
October 14 – The Curse of Bridge Hollow (movie) – Netflix
October 14 – High School (drama) – Freevee
October 14 – Rosaline (movie) – Hulu
October 16 – Step Up (returning series) – Starz
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.