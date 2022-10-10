‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Shantaram’ Debut; What’s Premiering This Week (October 10-16)

The final installment of the Halloween movie saga leads the list of new and returning shows debuting this week.

Peacock on October 14 will debut the premiere of Halloween Ends – the third film in the reboot of the original Halloween movie franchise day and date with the film’s theatrical movie premiere, according to the streaming service.

Hulu on October 10 will also look to frighten viewers with its original horror film Grimcutty, which follows the events surrounding a terrifying Internet meme, said the network.

Also on tap this week is Apple TV Plus’ drama series Shantaram, based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts. The 10-episode series debuting October 14 follows a fugitive who travels to India to escape the authorities but finds more than he bargained for in his new surroundings.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of October 10 to October 16 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

October 10 – Avenue 5 (returning series) – HBO

October 12 – I Love you, You Hate Me (documentary) – Peacock

October 12 – Big shot (returning series) – Disney Plus

October 13 – Partners in Rhyme (returning series) – ALLBLK

October 13 – The Watcher (returning series) – Netflix

October 14 – The Curse of Bridge Hollow (movie) – Netflix

October 14 – High School (drama) – Freevee

October 14 – Rosaline (movie) – Hulu

October 16 – Step Up (returning series) – Starz