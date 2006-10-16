Hallmark Wants To See Viewers in Shorts

Hallmark is putting a new, animated face on viewer-generated content.

It will promote on-air and collect on-line viewer's anecdotes about a "memorable family holiday celebration" or "how they met their husband or wife."

The "Tell Us Your Story" initiative will then turn the best of those "Hallmark moments" into animated shorts to air on the channel and the 'net starting in February of next year.

the network is even now prepping call-to-action spots to drive submissions to www.hallmarkchannel.com.

