Hallmark Movies & More Launches on Samsung TV Plus

Crown Media’s Hallmark Movies & More digital channel has launched on Samsung TV Plus, the free, ad-supported programming service available to users of Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy smart phones.

The distribution deal comes four months after Crown established its 24/7 linear streaming channel on Roku Channel’s Live TV Channel Guide.

Crown Media announced in November that its SVOD service, Hallmark Movies No, had surpassed the 1 million subscriber mark. At that time, Crown also quietly debuted a live/linear streaming channel, Hallmark Movies & More, on Xumo, offering what it described as a “curated sampling of original content” from the Hallmark library of holiday- and romance-themed movies and specials.

Crown didn't offer any kind of usage update in terms of its overall digital strategy. But it did say that Hallmark Movies & More will debut 14 "fan favorite" Hallmark movies in June, including For Better or For Worse, How to Train Your Husband, Meddling Mom, The Memory Book and Kiss at Pine Lake