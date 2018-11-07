Hallmark Gets Logos in Legoland

In what sounds like a plot for a Hallmark holiday movie, actress Jodie Sweetin (Finding Santa, Entertaining Christmas [a name change from Making Spirits Bright] ) will be an honorary guest at the annual Legoland California Resort tree lighting ceremony Nov. 26.

That is part of a new pact in which the channel will be the presenting sponsor of the Legoland Parks (California and Florida) holiday events.

Hallmark will get exterior and interior signage, logos (rather than Legos) on all event materials, photo ops and holiday displays.

The Legoland California holiday events begin Nov. 17--Hallmark is already well into its "Countdown to Christmas" roadblock of holiday-themed movies--while the Florida resort's festivities begin Dec 1.