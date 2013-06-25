Hallmark Channel Wraps Up TV Everywhere Deals

The Hallmark Channel said Tuesday it has reached TV

Everywhere deals with Time Warner Cable, Verizon FiOS, Cablevision's Optimum TV

and Bright House Networks.

Authenticated subscribers from those distributors will have

access to Hallmark Channel's TV

Everywhere website, which will offer a variety of original content,

including full-length episodes of Home & Family and Marie,

along with a selection of popular Hallmark Channel original movies beginning

June 26, according to the network.

In addition, episodes of Hallmark Channel's first-ever

scripted primetime series, Cedar Cove-- which launches

July 20 -- will be available on the website two days after its

television premiere.

"As our industry becomes increasingly

multi-platform and viewers seek video content beyond the traditional television

screen, Hallmark Channel's expansion into the TV Everywhere space reflects our

ongoing commitment to optimize our viewers' experience with our brand," Bill

Abbott, CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, said in a release.