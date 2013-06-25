Hallmark Channel Wraps Up TV Everywhere Deals
The Hallmark Channel said Tuesday it has reached TV
Everywhere deals with Time Warner Cable, Verizon FiOS, Cablevision's Optimum TV
and Bright House Networks.
Authenticated subscribers from those distributors will have
access to Hallmark Channel's TV
Everywhere website, which will offer a variety of original content,
including full-length episodes of Home & Family and Marie,
along with a selection of popular Hallmark Channel original movies beginning
June 26, according to the network.
In addition, episodes of Hallmark Channel's first-ever
scripted primetime series, Cedar Cove-- which launches
July 20 -- will be available on the website two days after its
television premiere.
"As our industry becomes increasingly
multi-platform and viewers seek video content beyond the traditional television
screen, Hallmark Channel's expansion into the TV Everywhere space reflects our
ongoing commitment to optimize our viewers' experience with our brand," Bill
Abbott, CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, said in a release.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.