Hallmark Channel Launching High-Def Version

Hallmark said Wednesday (Dec. 16) it is launching a

high-definition version of the channel in February 2010.

Hallmark will also continue to deliver an SD version of the

channel.

"As more homes have high-definition televisions, viewers are

becoming more selective in their television program choices," said

Hallmark Channel President Bill Abbott in announcing the new feed. "We're

delighted to be providing our family-friendly programming in compelling high-definition

format to this growing audience."

According to Hallmark, the channel currently reaches 88

million homes via over 5,000 cable systems and DBS.

The co-owned Hallmark Movie channel is already available in HD.