Hallmark Channel Launching High-Def Version
Hallmark said Wednesday (Dec. 16) it is launching a
high-definition version of the channel in February 2010.
Hallmark will also continue to deliver an SD version of the
channel.
"As more homes have high-definition televisions, viewers are
becoming more selective in their television program choices," said
Hallmark Channel President Bill Abbott in announcing the new feed. "We're
delighted to be providing our family-friendly programming in compelling high-definition
format to this growing audience."
According to Hallmark, the channel currently reaches 88
million homes via over 5,000 cable systems and DBS.
The co-owned Hallmark Movie channel is already available in HD.
