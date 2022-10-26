Hallmark Channel Gives 'We Wish You a Married Christmas' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV's most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through October 23.

Hallmark Channel's new original movie We Wish You a Married Christmas — part of the network's "Countdown to Christmas" programming block — is No. 1. Last week's chart-topper, ABC's new drama Alaska Daily, takes second place.

Cable networks have the edge in the ranking, with Hallmark Channel joined by TBS, which gives some love to MLB Postseason 2022 in third place, and Paramount Network, which promotes the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone in fourth.

Rounding out the ranking is CBS, which hypes new drama Fire Country in fifth.

Notably, Yellowstone scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (124) in the ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) We Wish You a Married Christmas, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 208,797,532

Interruption Rate: 3.05%

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,235,945

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $84,786

2) Alaska Daily, ABC

Impressions: 205,041,409

Interruption Rate: 1.40%

Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,296,057

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $521,071

3) MLB Postseason 2022, TBS

Impressions: 175,407,279

Interruption Rate: 1.16%

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $858,618

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $344,720

4) Yellowstone, Paramount Network

Impressions: 172,606,328

Interruption Rate: 2.79%

Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,040,108

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Fire Country, CBS

Impressions: 147,603,879

Interruption Rate: 1.35%

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,502,592

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $131,227

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■