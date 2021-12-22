Hallmark Channel Gives ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Dec. 19.

A Hallmark Channel spot for The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls is No. 1 — the third week in a row the network tops our chart to promote one of its original holiday movies. Hallmark Channel also grabs fourth place to celebrate ’Tis the Season To Be Merry.

Meanwhile, NFL Network hypes NFL Football in second place, and Paramount Network gives some love to Yellowstone in fifth. The only traditional broadcaster in our top five, NBC, promotes its new sitcom Grand Crew in third place.

Notably, the Yellowstone spot has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (125), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Also: Holiday 2021 TV Premiere Dates

1) The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 261,563,565

Interruption Rate: 5.61%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,864,686

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: 245,685,381

Interruption Rate: 0.95%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,055,290

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $9,625,462

3) Grand Crew, NBC

Impressions: 236,822,046

Interruption Rate: 2.08%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,514,103

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $218,072

4) 'Tis the Season to Be Merry, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 235,476,519

Interruption Rate: 5.13%

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,385,898

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Yellowstone, Paramount Network

Impressions: 209,554,721

Interruption Rate: 1.79%

Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,339,820

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $130,533

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).