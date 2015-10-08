Half of Viewers Under 32 Won’t Pay for TV by 2025

In a forecast that should send a few more shivers down the spine of the pay-TV industry, Forrester Research is predicting that 50% of all TV viewers under the age of 32 will not subscribe to a traditional pay-TV service by 2025.

Given that bleak-looking future, based on a survey of more than 55,000 U.S. adults, Forrester analyst James McQuivey suggests that providers must try new ways to connect with cord-cutter and cord-nevers and develop game plans on how to serve them down the road.

“Today’s 20-somethings are already hard to reach via TV, and the next generation will be tougher,” McQuivey noted in the report -- Young TV Cord-Nevers Have Arrived And Are Here To Stay – obtained by Multichannel News. “We recommend experimenting with mobile video advertising, embedded marketing, and virtual- or mixed-reality ad experiences to reach this crucial audience.”

