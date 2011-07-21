Haivision Buys KulaByte and MontiVision

Haivision Network Video has announced the acquisition of KulaByte Corporation of San Marcos, Tex., and MontiVision Imaging Technologies based in Germany. The technologies of both companies, which include advanced encoding, transcoding, cloud computing, and workflow solutions, will be combined to form Haivision's new Internet Media Division that will provide solutions for over-the-top media delivery.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

"All market segments now demand access to a high-quality live and on-demand HD media experience regardless of network or platform," explained Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision Network Video in a statement. "With KulaByte and MontiVision, Haivision can now deliver end-to-end rich media solutions for both inside and outside the enterprise firewall. The new division is also focused on addressing the challenges of effective social media networks for the enterprise."

Wicha added that their internal growth and the acquisitions should push them past $50 million in annual revenues in 2012.

KulaByte Corporation provides live software-based encoding and transcoding technologies as well as cloud-based technologies streaming of HD content to online, iPhone, iPad and other platforms.

Founded in 2004, KulaByte's clients include companies in the over-the-top (OTT), HD Internet TV, live church streaming, educational, corporate, and sports arenas. KulaByte encoders and cloud transcoders were recently used to broadcast the Masters golf tournament to hundreds of thousands of viewers.

MontiVision Imaging Technologies, which was founded in 2003, was a partner in the development of Kulabyte products. It focuses on technologies for video acquisition, machine vision, surveillance, and medical imaging applications.

Haivision has appointed Chafye Nemri as executive VP of the new Internet Media Division and KulaByte CEO Peter Forman as VP of internet media, responsible for developing the division's cloud services.