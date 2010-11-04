Haivision Acquires CoolSign

Haivision

Network Video has acquired the assets of CS Software Holdings, which

include the CoolSign digital display operations. The deal will allow

Haivision, which is a leading provider of H.264 IP video technology, to

expand its digital display business and it add its IP video solutions to

the CoolSign product suite.

Terms of the deal between the privately held companies were not disclosed.

"Haivision

recognizes the opportunity for converging video streaming, IPTV,

interactive media and digital signage," noted Mirko Wicha, president and

CEO of Haivision Network Video in a statement. As a result of the deal,

"we are positioned as the only company that can deliver end-to-end

technology solutions and a unified infrastructure for communications

across all media delivery platforms."

Wicha also noted that

Haivision has been growing a compound rate of over 40% a year for the

last six years and the acquisition was another illustration of its

ongoing investment in new technologies and global expansion.

Haivision

is planning to maintain the CoolSign brand. It will introduce

Haivision's Makito HD video encoding system into the CoolSign solution

suite and will use CoolSign technology to strengthen the digital signage

control capability of its Furnace IP video system.