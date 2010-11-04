Haivision Acquires CoolSign
Haivision
Network Video has acquired the assets of CS Software Holdings, which
include the CoolSign digital display operations. The deal will allow
Haivision, which is a leading provider of H.264 IP video technology, to
expand its digital display business and it add its IP video solutions to
the CoolSign product suite.
Terms of the deal between the privately held companies were not disclosed.
"Haivision
recognizes the opportunity for converging video streaming, IPTV,
interactive media and digital signage," noted Mirko Wicha, president and
CEO of Haivision Network Video in a statement. As a result of the deal,
"we are positioned as the only company that can deliver end-to-end
technology solutions and a unified infrastructure for communications
across all media delivery platforms."
Wicha also noted that
Haivision has been growing a compound rate of over 40% a year for the
last six years and the acquisition was another illustration of its
ongoing investment in new technologies and global expansion.
Haivision
is planning to maintain the CoolSign brand. It will introduce
Haivision's Makito HD video encoding system into the CoolSign solution
suite and will use CoolSign technology to strengthen the digital signage
control capability of its Furnace IP video system.
