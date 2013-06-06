Guavus Buys Applied Broadband's Cable 'Pipeline'

Big data firm Guavus is expanding its cable strategy in a

big way after snapping up Pipeline, a product originally developed by Applied

Broadband that collects and analyzes IPDR (Internet Protocol Detailed Records)

from cable modem termination systems (CMTSs).

According to the companies, the asset purchase will give Guavus

a platform that is currently being licensed by seven of the top 10 North

American cable operators. Those MSOs haven't been identified by name, but they

are using Pipeline's IPDR platform to get a fix on network traffic trends and

for capacity planning. IPDR

has emerged as a de facto IP data collection standard for cable. CableLabs,

for example, uses IPDR in the DOCSIS 3.0 and OpenCable Application Platform

(OCAP) specs.

Guavus said it will merge Pipeline's IPDR data platform with

existing systems that collect and analyze data from other sources, including

customer care, deep packet inspection and interactive voice response (IVR)

platforms. Guavus feeds that data into "decisioning applications" that

marketers can then use to analyze and uncover new revenue-driving

opportunities.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.