GSN Joins HD Game

GSN will be launching a high def feed

on Sept. 15, when its GSN HD simulcast will go live

on satellite Galaxy 13, transponder 13.

The launch highlights the growing availability

of high def game show programming, which like other types of daytime

and syndicated programming has been slow to make the transition than

sports or prime time fare.

"Until recently not a lot of game show

programming was being done in HD," GSN Senior VP of Distribution Dennis Gillespie explained.

GSN is now producing all of its ten

original shows in high def and "some of the stuff that is coming off

network and syndication is being done in HD," Gillespie noted when

asked about the timing of the launch, which comes after most major

programmers have already begun offering HD feeds. "With all the new

programming we are doing and what is coming out way in HD [from off-network

or syndication], it made sense to do it at this time."

At launch, all of the

primetime programming will be produced in native HD and about 40% of

the overall schedule will be in high def, with the rest up-converted.

GSN moved into a new facilities about

eight months ago, which allows it to produce its new shows in HD. Gillespie

expects the proportion of HD programming on the channel to expand over

the next year as GSN continues to expand its original programming.

No distribution has been announced,

but Gillespie noted that they have

been testing the signal with several major operators. With more capacity

opening up on cable and satellite platforms for HD feeds, he expects

to rapidly gain distribution for the channel, which is currently available

in standard definition in about 73 million.

"Most operators are shooting for

100 plus HD channels and we think we will be one of those services,"

he said.