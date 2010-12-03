GSN HD Hits 3.5 Million Subs

GSN HD has launched on Time Warner Cable in New York City and systems owned by Brighthouse Networks and Service Electric Cablevision Systems, boosting the distribution for the game show network's high def feed to 3.5 million subscribers. The HD feed bowed in September of this year.

"We are pleased to see such strong interest right out of the gate for GSN HD and anticipate that we'll continue to see continued robust growth for the service in coming months," said Dennis Gillespie, senior VP of distribution at GSN, in a statement.

Besides the NYC Time Warner Cable system, the launches put GSN HD on Brighthouse systems in the Detroit region; Birmingham, Ala.; Tampa, Fla.; Orlando, Fla. and Indianapolis. The Service Electric Cablevision Systems distribution includes Hazleton, Sunbury, and Birdsboro, Penn.