‘Grown-ish,’ ‘American Horror Stories’ Back For New Seasons: What’s Premiering This Week (July 18-July 24)

The return of spinoff shows from ABC's Black-ish and FX’s American Horror Story lead a list of new and returning series debuting this week.

Freeform’s Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi as now college graduate Zoey Johnson and Marcus Scribner as her younger brother Junior, who will take center stage as a freshman college student in the show’s upcoming fifth season debuting July 20.

Returning July 21 for its second season is Hulu’s American Horror Stories. The anthology series spun from the Emmy-winning series American Horror Story, will continue to showcase a different horror story in each episode, according to the streaming service. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto serve as executive producers of the series.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of July 18-24 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

July 18 – The Captain (sports documentary) – ESPN

July 19 – Aftershock (documentary) – Hulu

July 19 – The Day The Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’ (documentary) – Paramount Plus

July 19 -- Love Island (returning series) -- Peacock

July 20 – Virgin River (drama) – Netflix

June 20 -- Dickie V (documentary/sports) -- ESPN Plus

July 21 – Rap Sh!t (comedy) – HBO Max

July 21 -- The Last Movie Stars (documentary) -- HBO Max

July 22 – Anything’s Possible (drama) – Prime Video

July 22 – The Gray Man (action movie) – Netflix

July 22 – Trying (returning series) – Apple TV Plus

July 23 – Black Love (returning series) – OWN