Groups Seek Expanded Coverage of Child Online Protections

The Center for Digital Democracy and

17 other organizations have asked the Federal Trade Commission to expand its

enforcement of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act to include

interactive TV, online gaming and more to reflect the explosion of digital

media use among children and teens since the FTC's rules implementing the bill

went into effect a decade ago.

That came in comments filed

Wednesday, the deadline for input to the FTC on whether and how it should change

its enforcement of the law. The commission periodically reviews the law.

Additionally, the groups want to

change the definition of "personal information" collection to include

cookies, IP addresses, geo-location and even anonymous age, zip code and gender

information which they say can now be used to identify Web surfers.

They also want the commission to

develop separate privacy protections for children older than 13.

Among their recommendations are for

the FTC to 1) apply to COPPA criteria it used for a 2008 report to Congress on food marketing to

children--for example, defining a site directed at children as one with 20% or more

traffic from ages 2-12; require "major" websites, ad net, social

networks and others to periodically report to the FTC about data

collection practices; investigate "safe harbor" programs and make

operators reapply; and investigate whether blanket parental permissions are

being used to engage in "ongoing data collection and personalized

marketing."

"Interactive TV, mobile

targeting and online games are major new threats to children," said Center

for Digital Democracy Executive Director

Jeff Chester. "Congress mandated the FTC to protect children's privacy--and

it needs to ensure ITV and other new digital media comply with COPPA. The

FTC should also help the FCC better tackle how ITV raises privacy concerns for

both children, teens and adults."

Others signing on to the comments

include the American Academy of Pediatrics, Consumer Federation of America, and

Consumers Union.