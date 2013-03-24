Groups Buying Ads Targeting Obamacare, Gun Control
The election may be over, but there are still ad dollars to
be had by broadcasters and cable operators.
Repeal It Now, the conservative PAC Restore America's Voice
campaign to undue "Obamacare," is drumming up donor for what it
describes as a $20,000-$100,000 per week media campaign on airtime for ads,
which they warn will be countered by "misinformation and half-truths"
in the liberal media.
Meanwhile, Mayors Against Illegal Guns, the group whose most
prominent mayor and backer is New York's Michael Bloomberg, is planning to
spend $12 million over the next few days to buy time for a pair of ads in key
states they think could be most influential in a Senate vote on gun control
legislation like better background checks.
Those are Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana,
Maine, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio and
Pennsylvania.
The ads will run in the run-up to more than 100
pro-gun control events and petition drives across the country March 28.
