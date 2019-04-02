Groups Argue for 'Clean' Net Neutrality Bill

A collection of most of the groups (90 at press time) that have been pushing for a return to Title II-based net neutrality rules have sent a letter to House members urging them to approve the Save the Internet Act, which would do just that, without any amendments to "water it down."

Even some Democrats have talked about amending the bill to make sure that restoring enhanced ISP transparency doesn't unfairly burden smaller operators, but the groups are advising approving the bill as is.

"The House should pass this bill without any harmful amendments, and without any consideration of a Motion to Recommit or other substitute designed to water down, weaken, or fatally wound it."

They see any such change as a chink in the Title II armor and a concession to Republicans.

The bill is being marked up in the full House Energy & Commerce Committee Wednesday (April 3).

It was favorably reported out of the Communications Subcommittee last week on a party line vote, but with assurances by the Democratic majority that they would work with the Republicans on that amendment related to smaller operators and transparency reporting requirements.

The Save the Internet Act (HR 1644) would restore Title II classification of internet access and rules against blocking, throttling and paid prioritization, as well as a general conduct standard that would let the FCC get to other conduct that did not fall under those rules but that it concluded impeded access to an open internet.

Democrats called the bill a common sense restoration of a net neutrality cop on the beat and called the Republicans to get on board. Republicans instead saw it as a Title II club the very existence of which could threaten ISP investment and innovation.