GroupM Unit Finds Addressable Ads Generate More Impact And Emotion

Research done by GroupM’s Finecast addressable advertising product and System 1, found that addressable ads on TV created more positive reactions and generated bigger short-term and long-term business impact than traditional commercials.

The addressable ads that feature music, people touching or a sense of place of humor produce more intense emotional reactions and long-lasting effects.

“Our research outlines that addressable TV advertising has a direct impact on how consumers ‘feel’ and outlines important factors for maximizing attention for greater business effects,” said Kristian Claxton, managing partner, Global Innovation at Finecast, “This enables us to provide smarter and more robust solutions to our clients by helping them optimize the creative message of their ads while improving efficiency.”

The study was done by applying System 1’s Test Your Ad platform--which measures second-by-second emotional reactions to creative--to ads from 46 of GroupM’s clients across the U.S., U.K, Canada and Australia. The platform uses Star ratings to measure positive emotional response and long-term impact, a Spike rating that tells how intensely viewers reacted to an ad and connected it to the brand, and a Fluency ratings to show how question viewers recognized the advertised brand.

Ads shows to addressable TV audiences average 3.0 Stars, putting them in the top 33% of all ads. Traditional TV ads average 2.4 Stars.

Addressable audiences showed greater emotional responses, with happiness 7% bigger and 6% fewer neutral reactions.

Viewers seeing the addressable ads recognized brands quicker and responded more strongly, with a Spike ratings 6% higher than broad audiences.

“Brands that invest in ads for broad-beam attention are more likely to achieve longer-lasting business results among addressable TV audiences,” said Jon Evans, Chief Customer Officer at System1. “Overall, the greater short- and long-term impact of addressable TV ads makes it a trusted and powerful medium for upper, middle and lower funnel marketing.”

The study was based on reactions from 13,000 TV viewers in four countries and conducted during March.