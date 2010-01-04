GroupM Names New CEO For US

GroupM, the biggest media management operation in the U.S.,

has named a new CEO, Rob Norman, who comes from the company's digital division.

Norman

will share management duties with GroupM colleague Rino Scanzoni who is chief

investment officer. The appointment sees the end of Marc Goldstein's full time

role with the company. Goldstein previously held the CEO spot for the North

American division and will leave his position at the end of March. He had been

in the role for the past two years and will remain a senior advisor. Goldstein

had been a veteran of the media buying world. His departure signals a major

changing of the guard for the company as the communications world moves towards

more measurable media outlets.

Norman

is CEO of GroupM Interaction and will retain that role while adding his other

duties.

GroupM is the parent company of several media agencies

including Mindshare, Mediaedge:cia, Maxus and MediaCom. Its roll is to manage

the many billions of advertising dollars that flow through those agencies to

best effect.

The ascension of an executive whose skills are so heavily

weighted towards the digital world, indicate the importance that both media

companies and marketers are placing on such experience. "Rob's background

combined with the direction the media marketplace is headed, makes him the

perfect choice to lead GroupM in this region in the coming decade," said CEO

Irwin Gotleib in a statement Jan. 4.

Norman

led the digital practice of agency Mediaedge:cia. He was also chairman of

Mediaedge:cia in the U.K.

between 2002 and 2004. He moved to New

York in 2005 to lead the creation of MEC Interaction.