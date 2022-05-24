Greta Van Susteren To Host Nightly Program on Newsmax

Veteran news anchor Greta Van Susteren will host The Record with Greta Van Susteren on Newsmax.

Newsmax is a conservative channel challenging Fox News for viewers. It was sued last year by voting machine makers over reports claiming that the devices were involved in fraudulent voting during the 2020 election.

“No one in journalism better exemplifies Newsmax’s mission to provide fact-based news and fact-based opinion than Greta Van Susteren,” Newsmax Media CEO Chris Ruddy said. “We are so pleased and honored to have Greta lead our nightly news lineup of programs.”

The new show is expected to premiere on June 14.

Van Susteren became well known during the O.J. Simpson murder trial and has hosted shows on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Most recently she hosted a morning show airing on Gray Television stations.

“With all that is going on in the world, I am getting back to my roots — a daily live news show with real reporting from the places where things are happening,” Van Susteren said.

““I have been friends with [Newsmax CEO] Chris Ruddy for years, and he is giving me this great opportunity to return, giving me the complete freedom to cover the news that really matters to people,” Van Susteren said. ■