Newsmax and OAN Get Sued by Another Voting Machine Company, Smartmatic

Newsmax and One America News Network were sued by yet another voting machine maker Wednesday, with Smartmatic joining Dominion in defamation claims against the far right media outlets tied to their reporting about unsubstantiated 2020 presidential election fraud allegations.

"Despite claims to provide viewers with honest, unbiased reporting, these outlets victimized Smartmatic by spreading false information about the company following last year's election, all in their efforts to increase viewership and revenue," J. Erik Connolly, one of the attorneys representing Smartmatic, said in a statement.

Smartmatic had already sued Fox, which also rendered reports of alleged voting machine malfeasance through its Fox News and Fox Business platforms.

For its part, Dominion has sued all three far right media companies, as well.

Smartmatic filed its complaint against Newsmax Media in a Delaware superior court. Smartmatic claims that Newsmax "published dozens of reports indicating that Smartmatic participated in a criminal conspiracy to rig and steal the 2020 U.S. election and that its technology and software were used to switch votes from former President Trump to now President Biden."

Newsmax responded with this statement: "While Newsmax has yet to receive or review the Smartmatic filing, Newsmax reported accurately on allegations made by well-known public figures, including the President, his advisors and members of Congress, as well as reporting on Smartmatic’s claims in its defense. Smartmatic’s action against Newsmax today is a clear attempt to squelch the rights of a free press."