Greece's FMH-Nova Selects T-VIPS Solutions

The owner of the Nova TV service in Greece, FMH, has chosen T-VIPS' TVG420 ASI to IP Video Gateway, its CP511 SFN Adaptor and T-VIPS Connect management system to distribute digital terrestrial programming across Greece.

The T-VIPS solutions have been installed to distribute digital terrestrial programming wirelessly to four transmitter sites across Greece as part of the country's digital switchover, with the launch of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) transmissions at the end of summer 2011. The project installation is being handled by OmniWave, T-VIPS' local business partner.

"We have chosen to work with T-VIPS on this project as its solutions offer us several great technology benefits over other solutions on the market," said Andreas Kontis, Broadcast Center and TX Networks manager, at FMH in a statement. "One unique feature of the TVG420 is its support for variable latency which ensures that the MPEG Transport Streams are fully synchronized, avoiding potentially serious issues at the DVB-T modulators."

Kontis also cited T-VIPS extensive experience in DTT deployments as a reason for the purchase.

The TVG420 enables MPEG2 signals to be transported wirelessly over IP networks to the transmitter sites at Aegina Island, Chortiatis, Himmitos and Philippio.

The CP511 SFN Adaptor allows operators to easily perform MIP (Megaframe Initialization Packet) insertion and to ensure timing is synchronized across all transmitters, a critical requirement for Single Frequency Network (SFN) operation. By deploying a SFN architecture, FMH-Nova can maximize frequency spectrum utilization.