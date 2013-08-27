Gray Television Switches To WideOrbit

Gray Television has selected WideOrbit to replace its legacy traffic vendor at 86 of its channels that span 30 U.S. television markets.

Gray is deploying WO Traffic with Internet Orders and WO Media Sales. The WideOrbit products will be running on WO Cloud Hosting Service for the entire group.

The efficiencies gained by centralizing operations and the ability to handle multiple digital platforms and stations played a key role in the decision.

"We selected WideOrbit because they offer a tightly integrated solution that will strengthen our overall processes and provide us with tremendous visibility and reporting across our business," said Nick Waller, senior VP at Gray in a statement. "By centralizing on WO Traffic with Internet Orders, we'll be able to easily manage and maximize our advertising inventory across all of our properties, including our digital stations and websites. WO Media Sales will help streamline workflow for our AEs and provide us with better insight and control across the entire sales process. By hosting the entire solution on WO Cloud, we can refocus our resources on other critical areas of the organization."

In a statement Eric R. Mathewson, founder and CEO of WideOrbit added that the deal was the latest in a string of wins for the vendor.

"This year, nearly 200 television stations have converted from legacy traffic systems to WO Traffic," he said.