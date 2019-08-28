Gray Television Renews Fox Affiliations
Gray Television has reached an agreement with Fox to renew the network affiliation for all of Gray’s Fox-affiliated stations, located in 21 markets. The stations include WXIX Cincinnati, WFLX West Palm Beach, WBRC Birmingham and WVUE New Orleans.
Atlanta-based Gray Television owns and/or operates stations in 93 markets, covering approximately 24% of U.S. television households.
Gray acquired the Raycom group last year for $3.6 billion.
Hilton Howell is chairman and CEO.
