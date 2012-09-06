Gray Television Adopts Hybrid News Gathering Solution

Gray Television Group has agreed to purchase twenty

QuickSPOT automated satellite news gathering systems from On Call

Communications as part of the creation of a new newsgathering system that will

use both satellite and cellular 3G video encoders.





In addition to the reliable satellite bandwidth supplied by

On Call's automated IP satellite system, Gray selected On Call because the

vendor was willing to work with Gray on creating a system that would combine

Gray's existing portable 3G backpack video encoders and with On Call's

QuickSPOT broadcast satellite system.





"The QuickSPOT system gives our team the same flexibility

and anytime access to bandwidth that we're accustomed to with cellular service;

it's available instantly, any time and without any scheduling," explained

Jim Ocon, VP of technology for the Gray TV station group in a statement.

"Over the next year we plan to outfit all 36 of our stations with these

units. Our test unit was an outstanding success during the recent Colorado

Springs fires, letting us cover the fires live in locations where other

stations don't have live coverage capabilities."





The idea for the combined system came when On Call noticed

how many of their clients and prospects were already using cellular bonding

technologies, which had a number of advantages but were not always reliable

because of poor cellular signals in some areas.





To overcome that problem, On Call and Gray TV worked

together to develop a system that offers both satellite and 3G connectivity and

has the advantage of lowering capital costs by using existing equipment.



