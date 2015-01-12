Gray Stations Return to Cox Subscribers

Gray TV stations in Florida, Nebraska and Kansas returned to Cox Communications subscribers in those areas Sunday afternoon.

"Cox Communications has reached an agreement with Gray TV for retransmission consent of their channels to our lineup,” Cox said in a statement. “We regret the recent disruption in service and appreciate our customers' patience and support as we sought to reach an agreement reasonable to our business and our customers.”

Gray stations WECP (CBS) in Panama, Fla., WOWT (NBC) in Omaha, Neb., KAKE (ABC) in Wichita, Kan., and WIBW (CBS) in Topeka went dark to Cox customers on Jan. 6 after the parties failed to reach a retransmission consent agreement. The deal originally was scheduled to expire on Jan.1.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.