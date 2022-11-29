Gray Renews ABC Affiliation Agreements Through 2024
New deals cover stations in 25 markets
Gray Television said it has reached agreements with The Walt Disney Co. to renew and extend affiliation agreements for all of Gray’s ABC affiliates.
The new deals affect stations in 25 markets and run through December 31, 2024.
“We are pleased to announce the further extension of our decades-long relationship with Disney for ABC station affiliations,” said Gray President and Co-CEO, Pat LaPlatney. “These agreements recognize our ABC affiliates’ commitment to public service and will help them continue to serve their communities.”
Financial terms were not disclosed.
“We are excited to continue our strong and well-established collaboration with Gray Television,” said John Rouse, executive VP, Affiliate Relations for The Walt Disney Co. “These stations are leaders in their communities, and we are proud to have ABC’s unrivaled network programming paired with Gray’s local programming and community commitment.”
Sinclair Broadcast Group renewed its affiliation agreements with ABC last month. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
