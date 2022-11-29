Gray Renews ABC Affiliation Agreements Through 2024

Gray Television said it has reached agreements with The Walt Disney Co. to renew and extend affiliation agreements for all of Gray’s ABC affiliates.

The new deals affect stations in 25 markets and run through December 31, 2024.

“We are pleased to announce the further extension of our decades-long relationship with Disney for ABC station affiliations,” said Gray President and Co-CEO, Pat LaPlatney. “These agreements recognize our ABC affiliates’ commitment to public service and will help them continue to serve their communities.”

Also Read: Gray Television Generates $96 Million in 3Q Earnings

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are excited to continue our strong and well-established collaboration with Gray Television,” said John Rouse, executive VP, Affiliate Relations for The Walt Disney Co. “These stations are leaders in their communities, and we are proud to have ABC’s unrivaled network programming paired with Gray’s local programming and community commitment.”

Also Read: Sinclair Sees Reverse-Comp Demands Slowing as Networks Push Streaming

Sinclair Broadcast Group renewed its affiliation agreements with ABC last month. ■