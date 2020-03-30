Gray Promotes Purciful, Thomas to Head Stations

Gray Television said it named Sacha Purciful as general manager of KSLA-TV, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Robby Thomas as general manager at WTVY-TV and WRGX-TV in Dothan, Alabama.

Purciful had been general manager of Gray’s stations in Harrisonburg, Virginia, (WHSV-TV and WSVF). She succeeds Joe Sciortino, who moved to WAFB-TV, Gray’s station in Baton Rouge.

Gray credited Purciful with growing station relevance and connection to its community, citing the Thrive speaker series in Harrisonburg, which was designed to connect and inspire women.

Previously, she worked in broadcast sales in Knoxville, Orlando and Huntsville.

For the past four years, Thomas has been director of marketing and audience development for Gray’s WBTV, Charlotte, N.C. He succeeds Spencer Bienvenu.

Thomas began his career as a multimedia journalist in Panama City at WMBB-TV. He is an 11-time Emmy Award-winning creative director.