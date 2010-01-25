Gray Expands Use of Ross OverDrive

Switcher and automation vendor Ross Video announced that it

has entered into a "long-term technology partnership" with station

group Gray Television to supply Gray with its OverDrive production automation

system, which uses software to control various newscast functions traditionally

handled by manual operators.





The OverDrive APC system has already been adopted by several

major station groups, including the NBC-owned stations, and is generally used

to achieve cost savings by reducing staff.





Gray, which operates 36 stations in 30 markets, said that it

plans to implement OverDrive across the group. Currently, it is using OverDrive

on-air at WOWT Omaha, Neb.; WCTV Tallahassee, Fla. and WIFR Rockford, Ill.,

with near-term plans to deploy it at WNDU South Bend, Ind. and KOLO Reno.





Gray VP of technology Jim Ocon said the Ross systems are

being installed primarily at stations making the switch from standard to

high-definition news. Ocon acknowledged that a reduction in full-time employees

was one of the logical benefits of installing an automation production system

like OverDrive, but he didn't provide any details on planned layoffs at

individual stations due to the move. He did say that WOWT Omaha is now running

newscasts with just two people.





Ocon, who first installed an HD OverDrive system at KREN

Reno when he worked for Pappas, said that allowing directors to do visually

complex moves with the Ross switcher through installing the automation system

was as important to him as the operational savings.





"It's not a case where we just want to do it to cut

bodies," said Ocon. "We also want a better newscast."



