Grass Valley Upgrades T2 iDDRs Line
Grass Valley has announced that it is now offering a newly
designed and significantly improved T2 family of intelligent digital disk
recorders (iDDRs) targeted to the live event, post-production, and
video-on-demand applications.
The new T2 line, which includes the T2 Express, T2 Pro and
T2 Elite models, offer faster signal processing, large amounts of storage,
2.5-inch HDD or SSD storage drives and offer support for more native file
formats and compression codecs, both from Grass Valley and outside vendors.
Those features, the company also notes, should help
streamline manual processes and significantly improve a wide variety of
file-based workflows.
"T2 has earned a place of prominence in many live event and
corporate presentations, where frame accurate timing and very high resolution
playback are critical to success," said Charlie Dunn, executive VP of products
at Grass Valley. "The new T2s offer just the right amount of features and
capability to fit any production and post needs. The team has really worked
hard to bring this exciting new series of revolutionary products to market in
the form factor our users have asked for."
Both the T2 Express and Pro models provide up to 1 TB (or 14
hours) of full 1080i HD content storage while the T2 Elite model provides up to
600 GB (or 8 hours) of full 1080i HD content storage using SSD.
The models now support such file formats as XDCAM HD422,
XDCAM EX HD 35 Mb/s, AVC-Intra 100, GF 100 Mb/s, and AVCHD.
With the improvements, the new T2 models can carry out
real-time SD/HD cross-conversion and cross-convert HD formats (between 720p and
1080i) in real-time.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.