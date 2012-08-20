Grass Valley Reorganizes Sales and Marketing Efforts

Grass Valley has reorganized its sales and marketing efforts by creating four new executive positions, with three regional presidents and a chief marketing officer, all of whom will report to the company's president and CEO Alain Andreoli.

"Having realigned our product groups and streamlined our operations it's now all about getting closer to our customers, becoming their trusted advisors and delighting them with the Grass Valley experience," explained Andreoli in a statement. "We are creating more strength in our regions and will now have three regional presidents reporting directly to me, as well as a newly created chief marketing officer role, bringing an even stronger voice of the customer to the executive team."

As part of the changes, Mike Oldham will join the company as region president, Americas, while Alan Wright has been promoted to region president EMEA. Andrew Sedek assumes the role of region president Asia Pacific and Graham Sharp, senior VP of corporate development will assume the additional role of chief marketing officer.

Oldham joins Grass Valley from FrontPoint Advisors LLC., where he was managing director. Previously he was CEO of Omnibus Systems, which was acquired by Miranda Technologies, and he held COO positions with Encoda Systems, Matchlogic, and SafeRent.

In announcing the changes, the broadcast equipment vendor also noted that "Jeff Rosica, current executive VP and chief sales and marketing officer, who oversaw the sale of Grass Valley to Francisco Partners and has been instrumental in the first phase of the transformation to a profitable, independent company, will leave the company near the end of the year."

Rosica will remain as a strategic advisor to the CEO until late November.

"Jeff has helped enormously to get us where we are today and we appreciate his hard work and dedication to creating an independent and strong Grass Valley, as well as his contributions to our ongoing transformation," Andreoli noted in a statement. "Jeff will remain a trusted advisor to me during the transition, and will always be thought of as a part of the extended Grass Valley family."