Grass Valley Powers HD Displays for MTV VMAs

During Thursday night's broadcast of its annual Video Music Awards, MTV will be using Grass Valley Turbo "intelligent" digital disk recorders to play out HDTV images that will be displayed on the walls, ceilings and 17 large LED video walls inside Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Dave Lemmink, director of engineering for outside contractor Nocturne Productions, will oversee the use of seven Turbo recorders that are networked together to play back the HD videos. HD clips organized and stored on the Turbo systems will be controlled externally for HD multi-channel playout.

Nocturne used Grass Valley Turbos in a similar fashion for the recent international Bon Jovi live tour, and will employ them again for the Aerosmith tour that starts Sept. 14.