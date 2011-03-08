Grass Valley to Introduce New Versions of Production Switchers at NAB

Grass Valley is planning to introduce the new software versions at NAB 2011 for its line of Kayenne Video Production Center and Kayak HD production switchers. The upgrades for Kayenne, which is being upgraded to version 3.0 and Kayak, which going to version 7.0.4, are designed to streamline production workflows and make crews more productive by giving the technical director more control over camera settings, macro editing, and signal routing.

"Grass Valley continues to deliver the features and functionality that our customers are asking for so they can become more productive, and this new software is a reflection of those requests," said Scott Murray, senior vice president of live production solutions for Grass Valley in a statement.

As part of the upgrades, the Kayenne v3.0 and Kayak v7.0.4 now gives technical directors control over multiple cameras directly from the switcher control panel via an Ethernet interface. Controls include Auto Iris, Auto Black Level, Filter Wheel Position, and Color Bars.

Scene Files from multiple cameras can also be recalled from the switcher quickly and simultaneously, making it easier to access complex setups that were created and stored by video engineers on location or in the studio.

In addition, the new software provides simple installation and reliable three-color tally to Grass Valley cameras over Ethernet.

The new Kayenne software also provides a new macro editor that offers a number of new features and allows users to control Kayenne aux busses from Grass Valley Encore and Prelude control systems.