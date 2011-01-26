Grass Valley Hires Aengus Linehan To Head Global Services

Grass Valley has hired Aengus Linehan, a veteran of the IT and communications services industry, as senior vice president of the company's Global Services business unit, where he will be head up all aspects of the Grass Valley Professional Services and Customer Service business worldwide.

"We are delighted to have such an experienced executive joining us at this new and exciting stage of our history," said Grass Valley President and CEO Alain Andreoli in a statement. "We welcome his vision and expertise in building a successful services business within a large media organization, and look forward to strengthening our efforts to help our customers achieve their individual goals and business models with local engineering and product support."

Linehan, who will be based in San Francisco, California, most recently served as vice president of services for the Communications and Media Solutions business unit of Hewlett-Packard.

Linehan joined HP in the United States in 1998 and led worldwide business development activities for HP's Telecom Business Unit. In 2005, he founded HP OpenCall's Service Delivery Organization and within three years was managing HP's CMS business in the Americas.

Linehan holds a degree in Biotechnology from Dublin City University, Ireland.