Grass Valley Helps Build New LYON Mobile Truck

Columbus, Ohio-based mobile

production vendor LYON Video will use a range of Grassy Valley gear in its new

53-foot expandable high-definition production truck, which is scheduled to hit

the road in August and handle work for clients such as ESPN, Fox Sports and Fox

Sports Net.

The new LYON Video MU-11 HD truck,

which is being designed to support multiple formats including 3D production,

includes 14 Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite WorldCam cameras (with triax and 3G

fiber base stations); one LDK 8300 3X Super SloMo camera; one LDK 8000 SportCam

(2X SloMo); two 2-channel K2 Solo servers with ClipStore; and a 4.5 M/E

Kayenne Video production switcher. As part of the agreement, Grass Valley will

also provide its â€˜StartPRO" on-site commissioning services for the cameras and

switcher. Gerling & Associates of Sunbury, Ohio constructed the truck body.

All of LYON Video's large HD trucks

feature Grass Valley cameras and switchers, including its Lyon 8, which has a

new 4.5 M/E Kayenne HD switcher and 14 LDK 8000 Elite WorldCam HD cameras and

has serviced clients such as NFL Films and NBA Entertainment.

"Our first Kayenne switcher was

installed on board our Lyon 8 HD Expando in 2009 and we have never looked

back," said Bob Lyon, President of LYON Video in a statement. "The power and

flexibility of this switcher is unparalleled in the industry, and provides our

clients with cutting-edge capabilities not available to them before."