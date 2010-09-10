Grass Valley Gets Record Chinese Order

Grass

Valley has received its largest single order in China, where local equipment

broker Beijing Zhongheng is buying Grass Valley HD production and playout

equipment for a major installation of digital signage systems in various

stadiums in China.

The deal

for 50 Grass Valley Kayak HD production switchers, 18 Grass Valley LDK HD cameras

and 91 Grass Valley T2 multi-format digital disk recorders in China was one of

a number of separate deals with clients in Australia, the U.K., Belgium, Spain,

the UAE, Scandinavia, Russia, Thailand, Brazil, Panama and Brazil unveiled at

IBC.

Other international

deal highlights include:

In the U.K., pay TV giant BSkyB selected Grass Valley K2 Solo

multiformat media servers for its HD sports channels and the operator's new Sky

3D channel.

In Spain, Dorna Sports has acquired nine Grass Valley K2 Dyno Replay

Systems.

In Australia, Australian Broadcasting Corporation is using Grass Valley

HD networked news creation and integrated production technologies for its

newly-launched 24-hour news channel.

In Brazil, Grass Valley inked two major deals to upgrade news

production to HD, with broadcaster EPTV placing a significant order to upgrade

its owned by operated stations in São Carlos and Varginha to HD news production

and the Rede Record Network also using Grass Valley gear for the HD news

upgrade.

Belgian company Alfacam has ordered eight additional Grass Valley LDK

8300 Live Super SloMo cameras for units that will be covering international

cricket in India and the Asian Games in Guangzhou China.