Grass Valley Gets Record Chinese Order
Grass
Valley has received its largest single order in China, where local equipment
broker Beijing Zhongheng is buying Grass Valley HD production and playout
equipment for a major installation of digital signage systems in various
stadiums in China.
The deal
for 50 Grass Valley Kayak HD production switchers, 18 Grass Valley LDK HD cameras
and 91 Grass Valley T2 multi-format digital disk recorders in China was one of
a number of separate deals with clients in Australia, the U.K., Belgium, Spain,
the UAE, Scandinavia, Russia, Thailand, Brazil, Panama and Brazil unveiled at
IBC.
Other international
deal highlights include:
- In the U.K., pay TV giant BSkyB selected Grass Valley K2 Solo
multiformat media servers for its HD sports channels and the operator's new Sky
3D channel.
- In Spain, Dorna Sports has acquired nine Grass Valley K2 Dyno Replay
Systems.
- In Australia, Australian Broadcasting Corporation is using Grass Valley
HD networked news creation and integrated production technologies for its
newly-launched 24-hour news channel.
- In Brazil, Grass Valley inked two major deals to upgrade news
production to HD, with broadcaster EPTV placing a significant order to upgrade
its owned by operated stations in São Carlos and Varginha to HD news production
and the Rede Record Network also using Grass Valley gear for the HD news
upgrade.
- Belgian company Alfacam has ordered eight additional Grass Valley LDK
8300 Live Super SloMo cameras for units that will be covering international
cricket in India and the Asian Games in Guangzhou China.
- Also, in Scandinavia, outside broadcast provider Mediatec has equipped
a new HD truck with Grass Valley equipment; in Moscow the TV Center television
channel is upgrading its HD outside broadcast unit with Grass Valley products;
in Panama public broadcaster SERTV is building a new HD studio with Grass
Valley equipment; and Thailand's Siam Sports Television has added Grass Valley
HD replay equipment to its two new OB vans.
