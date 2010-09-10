Trending

Grass Valley Gets Record Chinese Order

Grass
Valley has received its largest single order in China, where local equipment
broker Beijing Zhongheng is buying Grass Valley HD production and playout
equipment for a major installation of digital signage systems in various
stadiums in China.

The deal
for 50 Grass Valley Kayak HD production switchers, 18 Grass Valley LDK HD cameras
and 91 Grass Valley T2 multi-format digital disk recorders in China was one of
a number of separate deals with clients in Australia, the U.K., Belgium, Spain,
the UAE, Scandinavia, Russia, Thailand, Brazil, Panama and Brazil unveiled at
IBC.

Other international
deal highlights include:

  • In the U.K., pay TV giant BSkyB selected Grass Valley K2 Solo
    multiformat media servers for its HD sports channels and the operator's new Sky
    3D channel.

  • In Spain, Dorna Sports has acquired nine Grass Valley K2 Dyno Replay
    Systems.
  • In Australia, Australian Broadcasting Corporation is using Grass Valley
    HD networked news creation and integrated production technologies for its
    newly-launched 24-hour news channel.
  • In Brazil, Grass Valley inked two major deals to upgrade news
    production to HD, with broadcaster EPTV placing a significant order to upgrade
    its owned by operated stations in São Carlos and Varginha to HD news production
    and the Rede Record Network also using Grass Valley gear for the HD news
    upgrade.
  • Belgian company Alfacam has ordered eight additional Grass Valley LDK
    8300 Live Super SloMo cameras for units that will be covering international
    cricket in India and the Asian Games in Guangzhou China.
  • Also, in Scandinavia, outside broadcast provider Mediatec has equipped
    a new HD truck with Grass Valley equipment; in Moscow the TV Center television
    channel is upgrading its HD outside broadcast unit with Grass Valley products;
    in Panama public broadcaster SERTV is building a new HD studio with Grass
    Valley equipment; and Thailand's Siam Sports Television has added Grass Valley
    HD replay equipment to its two new OB vans.