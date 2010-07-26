Grass Valley Finds a Home

French conglomerate Technicolor

announced that its Grass Valley broadcast equipment business, which has been up

for sale since January 2009, may have finally found a new owner in Francisco

Partners.

The San Francisco, Calif.-based private

equity firm, which has nearly $5 billion under management and focuses on

investments in technology-based companies, has made a binding offer to

Technicolor to acquire 100% of the Grass Valley Broadcast & Professional

business activities. That business includes the camera, content repurposing,

editing, master control, modular, news production, production automation,

routing, servers, storage and switching product lines, including their entire

product portfolios, the R&D centers and factories around the world, sales

and systems activities and customer support organization worldwide, as well as

the management and administrative support functions dedicated to the

business.

The Nevada City, Calif.-based business

would operate as "Grass Valley" going forward. Pending final

agreement, regulatory approval and applicable notification requirements (and,

when it is requested, the prior consultation of staff representatives), the

companies say it is expected that the transaction can be completed before the

end of 2010.

"We are excited about this opportunity,

as Grass Valley's market leadership is clearly evident," said David Golob, partner

at Francisco Partners, in a statement. "The business has an unrivalled

brand identity and company heritage, a long history of innovation, team members

that are dedicated to their customers' success, and an impressive product

portfolio. We are looking forward to the opportunity to work closely with Grass

Valley's management to create a company that leverages the strong entrepreneurial

spirit within Grass Valley, allowing them to achieve even greater success."

"This is positive news for the company

and our customers," added Jeff Rosica, SVP and head of the Grass Valley

Broadcast & Professional business. "We are encouraged that we are taking a

major step towards completing the divestiture process with this binding offer

from Francisco Partners. The opportunity to be part of Francisco Partner's

portfolio gives Grass Valley a solid foundation to continue to work tirelessly

to maintain our core values of innovation, performance, and passion that have

benefited our customers throughout the years. Our customers worldwide will

continue to receive the high quality and service that they have come to expect

from Grass Valley, with continued focus on raising the bar in our industry."

The deal does not include Technicolor's

Transmission and Headend businesses, which are in the process of being

separated from the Grass Valley Broadcast & Professional business in a

reorganization which Technicolor announced in March. Technicolor says it will

continue the planned divestiture of those businesses separately, and that the

businesses plan to individually operate going forward.