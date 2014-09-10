Grass Valley to Demo New IP Tech #IBC2014

With a growing number of broadcasters eyeing IP infrastructures to help them cut costs and deliver more content to IP connected devices, Grass Valley has announced that it will be showing off a number of new IP-based workflows at this year’s IBC.

Those solutions include a new software defined networks–based solution for managing IP and SDI workflow that will demoed at IBC.

“The SDN-enabled system is the foundation of our unique approach and design of a control system for broadcasters to make the transition to IP,” said Mike Cronk, senior VP of strategic marketing, Grass Valley, in a statement. “It enables them to use available third-party routers and switches and a control architecture they’re already familiar with. This flexible platform will evolve into our integrated configuration and control system for future-proof performance, expansion and reliability as customers embrace IP.”

Grass Valley also noted that its SDN-based solution will support the use of third-party IT routers and switches and that it is designed to function in both production and playout applications.

Other IP-enabled products making their European debut at IBC 2014 include current modular and router products like the NVISON 8500 IP Gateway and the IRG 3401 IP Gateway module for Densité.

The company’s previously launched IP products include IRD-3802/3811 MPEG decoders, SME-1901/11 streaming media encoders, Axino-400 IP transport stream loudness processor and the Kaleido IP series of multiviewers,

Broadcasters and vendors identified the move to IP architectures and infrastructures as one of the main trends at this year’s IBC. For more, click here.