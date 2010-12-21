Grass Valley Delivers Full AVC-Intra Solution

As part of an on doing technology collaboration with Panasonic, Grass Valley has delivered a full AVC-Intra workflow solution for news production and playout applications that provides seamless interoperability with Panasonic's AVC-Intra compression format.

The move to make Grass Valley's complete line of HD media servers and editing products compatible with AVC-Intra. It will streamline a variety of content creation process and provide an end-to-end video compression solution for its clients.

"Broadcasters are always looking for new and advanced technology to help them store and transfer their content in the most efficient way and that's exactly what the AVC-Intra codec is designed to do," noted Tadao Shimozuru, director of Professional AV Systems B.U., Panasonic Corporation in a statement. "No format can be successful without the support of key vendors like Grass Valley, which has been a great partner in the evolution of the AVC-Intra format."

Since April of 2010, more than 100 AVC-Intra based, multichannel Grass Valley K2 Summit and K2 Solo media servers and K2 Dyno Replay Systems have been delivered to clients. With the upgrades, Grass Valley is now delivering full open file compatibility for AVC-Intra among its Aurora and EDIUS real-time HD nonlinear editing platforms.