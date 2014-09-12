Grass Valley Bows Edius 7.4 #IBC2014

Grass Valley has announced additional new products for IBC, including the CopperHead 3430AP, the iControl Virtual Machine and the latest version of EDIUS 7.4 multiformat nonlinear editing software.

The new CopperHead 3430AP integrates the existing CopperHead 3400 fiber transceiver with the PowerPlus 3000 power adapter into a single unit, which reduces size and external cabling.

The iControl-VM is a new version of the facility monitoring solution and is designed for customers looking to virtualize their infrastructure.

“The virtualization trend is growing in many industries, and for broadcasters, the potential benefits are powerful,” explained Mike Cronk, senior VP of strategic marketing, Grass Valley, in a statement. “The ability to reduce your hardware investment and improve your uptime with more robust centralized servers is very appealing. By offering the solution as a software package, we are giving customers more options for customizing their own environments and leveraging the best in server technology today.”

The new Edius 7.4 editing software adds support for AJA Video Systems’ KONA 3G hardware, GenArts’ Sapphire plugin and Red Giant’s PluralEyes.

It also features improved workflows with GV Stratus, and other features.