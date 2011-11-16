Grass Valley Adds 3D to EDIUS

Grass Valley has added 3D tools to its EDIUS nonlinear editing software, providing users with a complete stereoscopic 3D postproduction workflow.

As a result of the upgrades, the Storm 3G and Storm 3G Elite editing platforms will also support 3D via the EDIUS timeline with stereoscopic 3D I/O through a single 3G SDI source and/or dual 3G SDI signals.

In early December, Grass Valley will also be providing a 30-day preview version of EDIUS with 3D functionality as a free download.

The new 3D support includes native support for 3D video clips captured with the most popular 3D cameras; clip pairing for synching left eye/right eye clips; 2D-to-3D conversion capability; and an array of tools on the editing timeline to make 3D adjustments.

Functions available in 2D are also supported in 3D, such as realtime color correction, keyer, transitions and multicam editing.

In a statement, Charlie Dunn, executive VP of products for Grass Valley said that they had been seeing increased interest in 3D editing tools as 3D production continues to increase.

"Now anyone working on an EDIUS system can instantly add 3D post capability to their arsenal of production tools and generate new revenue by expanding their client base," he noted.

The upgrade also includes tight integration with Grass Valley's K2 media servers. With a software upgrade, every K2 Summit production client and K2 Solo HD/SD server can now be used as a 3D production server for 3D recording or replay.