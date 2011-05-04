Granite Broadcasting Selects Harris OSi Traffic Software

Granite Broadcasting has inked a multi-year deal with Harris Corporation to deploy the Harris OSi Traffic software. As a result of the deal, Granite will be moving operations in eight markets and 17 channels from its existing traffic and billing software to the Harris product.

"Our decision to standardize on a common traffic and billing solution across our properties is a strategic move from both a technology and a business perspective," Duane Lammers, Granite's COO explained in a statement. "At the facility level, moving to Harris OSi-Traffic means our individual stations will gain an arsenal of tools that enable them to run their businesses more efficiently. At the enterprise level, OSi-Traffic will enable us to centralize our operations, streamline our processes and easily keep pace no matter how much our business grows."

The deal is another example of how stations are looking to centralize operations, both to cut costs and to better manage their business.

"Granite's decision to leverage OSi-Traffic is a further indication of the power of our solution, particularly when it comes to large-scale, multichannel operations," Harris Morris, president of Harris Broadcast Communications said in a statement. "As the industry continues to evolve and converge, Harris is committed to supporting broadcasters with the tools needed to manage their diversifying revenue streams."