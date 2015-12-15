Grande, Verizon FiOS Top Netflix ISP Rankings

Grande Communications and Verizon FiOS snared the bragging rights as they were the top U.S. ISPs as viewed through the Netflix prism for the month of November, with Verizon leading all major providers, and Grande keeping its lead when smaller ISPs were factored in.

The Netflix ISP Speed Index, refreshed each month, measures primetime Netflix streaming performance among specific ISPs around the globe.

There was not much jockeying among the 15 large U.S. ISPs tracked by Netflix on a month-to-month basis. The aforementioned Verizon FiOS led with an average of 3.86 Mbps, followed by Cox Communications (3.76 Mbps), Bright House Networks and Cablevision Systems (3.74 Mbps) and Comcast (3.69 Mbps), which inched ahead of Time Warner Cable (3.65 Mbps).

